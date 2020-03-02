Habitat for Humanity of Glynn is calling on volunteers for a project planned this weekend in conjunction with the international organization’s Women Build Week.
Having completed its 87th home, the local organization now needs helpers for a major fencing project.
The project is slated for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 711 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick.
Volunteers must register in advance and sign a volunteer waiver at HFHGLYNN.ORG, said Becca Randall, director of development and community relations for Habitat for Humanity of Glynn.
“Our home projects always include a fence as part of the home construction process,” Randall said. “Because the last three homes that were built are next to each other, we waited on the completion of the third home to begin installing the fences.”
The number of volunteer slots is limited, she said.
“This is a very important construction project and the homeowners are looking forward to having a fence," Randall said. "The construction project consists of building a privacy fence made of 5.5’ wide by 6’ tall wooden pickets and raw materials."
It will be no small task.
"This is a large undertaking as the total length of the fencing is 587 feet,” Randall said.
All tools will be provided.
“I do suggest (volunteers) bring a water bottle, but water will be provided onsite,” she said. “Closed-toe shoes are required as is registration.
“We appreciate all of our volunteers and Lowe’s for helping sponsor this Women’s Build project.”