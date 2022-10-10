State troopers say a 28-year-old Brunswick man was intoxicated and unlicensed Saturday night when he sped through the intersection of Bay and F streets, crashing into the side of another vehicle and killing its driver.

Trevon Armstrong died at the scene of the 7:57 p.m. crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Kevin Reyes-Molina was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular homicide. Reyes-Molina remained Sunday in the Glynn County Detention Center, where he also is charged with driving on a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol inside his vehicle.

State troopers say Reyes-Molina was speeding excessively on Bay Street when he struck the side of the Toyota Corolla driven by Armstrong in the intersection with F Street.

Armstrong died at the scene and his body had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to a Brunswick police report on the crash.

The state patrol’s investigation continues.

