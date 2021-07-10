At 7:14 a.m. Wednesday, someone will stand on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse and read from the Bible.
The time is not an arbitrary number, said Karla Mason, one of the organizers; That time was in recognition of 2 Chronicles 7:14 that reads, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
That verse is connected, “inorganically,’’ organizers would say, to something that else that has been going on since June.
Each Thursday at 6 p.m., Christians have met in various churches and other venues to pray for revival in Glynn County and for the nation. The last scheduled prayer meeting — thus far — is set for July 22 at the Community Church’s Brunswick campus at Glynn Place Mall.
The coming week, however, is a local participation in a national week of prayer beginning tomorrow and running through July 17. In addition to the reading of the Bible at the courthouse, there will be a tent at Massengale Park July 17, for prayers and worship from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Both Mason and Maryellen Aiken said the prayer sessions began organically and continued with gatherings at Taylors Chapel, Wesley United Methodist Church, Living Well and the St. Simons lighthouse. The July 15 session will be at North Island Church on St. Simons.
The focus of the coming week will be prayer for revival and renewal of the community, Mason said.
“Really, to have God come and change our community,’’ she said. “What would that look like if people are changed and begin to love each other with the love of God?”
The first weekly session drew more than 50 people who learned that others in the community already had been praying for revival for about a year and a half, Mason said.
“He’s brought together people who are doing the same thing,’’ she said. “If people have on their hearts to pray for a revival, they ought to know other people are doing the same thing.”
Lucas Ramirez and his wife, Thea, have worked with their contacts to get the various and diverse churches together.
Ramirez, the president and CEO of The Gathering Place in Brunswick, said the initial session was to have been a one-and-done meeting at Wesley United Methodist, where his family worships. He had heard that a lot of people in the community were praying on an identical theme.
“God has been planting a passion for renewal and revival in our area,’’ he said. “We said, ‘Let’s get them all in one room of one mind and one accord.,”
He expected 10 at Wesley’s chapel, but they kept coming.
“About 75 showed up. We had to keep adding chairs,’’ Ramirez said.
They didn’t come with any agenda beyond praying, he said, “that God would move in Glynn County in a new way. Everybody was there for the same reason.
“That was powerful, so we said, ‘Let’s keep this going.’’’
Although only a couple of more sessions are planned, Ramirez said he hopes to extend the meetings into September with a culmination into something bigger in the fall perhaps divided between churches.
One church could conduct worship and evangelism while another could concentrate on healing, he said.
The events next week will have many of the same people, but the Bible reading and week of prayer was in the works before the Thursday prayer gatherings began.
Aiken said the coming week is Georgia’s turn in “Awaken the Dawn,” a year-long prayer movement in all 50 states.
Some may want to fast, and churches are asked to open their prayer chapels during the week, she said.
“We’re seeking the Lord on how we can pray for and repent for our community and how we can help when revival comes,’’ Aiken said.