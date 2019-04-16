A group of business leaders and elected officials are making final plans for the annual trip to Washington D.C. to meet with federal officials and staff members on a wide variety of issues and concerns.
Woody Woodside, president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said 49 people will make the three-day trip to the nation’s capital.
The goal of the group, which represents a wide variety of business and local government issues for the past 30 years, is to show a united front.
In past years, the group has lobbied for funding to build the Sidney Lanier Bridge, deepen the Port of Brunswick and get updated maps showing federal flood zones.
The group plans to meet with U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, and Republican Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue.
Meetings are also scheduled with congressional staff members of Congress.
Woodside said the group has many issues and legislation that could impact the region that they plan to discuss during the visit.
The topics for discussion include continued support for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, federal flood insurance, permitting issues, and the Port of Brunswick.
Other issues include federal opportunity zones, health care, community block grants, PaR Marine, Fort Frederica expansion funding and support for local airports.
Federal officials also explain possible or pending legislation that could affect the Golden Isles, Woodside said. Participants make their own travel plans for the visit May 1 to 3. Most of them stay at the same hotel, where activities are coordinated.
Another benefit to the trip is participants also discuss many other local issues and concerns.
“It’s good networking with each other,” he said. “It’s very convenient for our group.”