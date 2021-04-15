The decision by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to open the doors at its training centers to a greater number of students is good news to Brunswick area hotels.
Many of the hotels have been losing thousands of dollars weekly because of the low volume of travelers and tourists. Restricting the number of students training at the Federal Law Enforcement Center at Glynco to only what it could safely accommodate in on-base dormitories during the COVID-19 pandemic also has been a major blow to the lodging industry.
More than 500 students will be housed away from the center with the easing of restrictions.
Alan M. Shefveland, branch chief, Office of Public Affairs for Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, cited the reasons behind the decision to open up.
“In consultation with Department of Homeland Security medical officials, and assuming COVID cases continue to decrease nationally and vaccinations among staff and students increase, Quarter 3 and Quarter 4 should see increases in training throughput with a gradual increase from the current 1,500 on-center student limit to 2,000 students on-center in Quarter 3,” he said.
“Approximately 700 fully vaccinated students are currently scheduled to be housed off center for the remainder of this fiscal year.”
The federal government’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
A new 200-room dormitory on the FLETC compound is expected to be completed in late 2022, he said.
The issue of more dorm space, on-center housing for students and for federal law enforcement agents receiving advanced training at FLETC, intensified following the Sept, 11 terrorist attacks due to security concerns. Before retiring from the House to run for the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, R-1, attributed the loss of some training programs at Glynco to other centers in other states on the lack of dorms.
FLETC locations at Glynco, Charleston, S.C., Cheltenham. Md., and Artesia, N.M., provide training programs and facilities to more than 90 partner federal agencies.
Those worried about the potential spread of COVID with the loosening of restrictions should know the government has tested its plan.
“FLETC recently successfully piloted housing fully vaccinated students attending advanced training programs off-center,” Shefveland said. “FLETC will continue to schedule these programs in a phased approach to ensure on-center COVID limitations are not impacted by the increased student populations.”
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, says business is looking up for mainland hotels.
“The return of offsite student housing will have a significant positive impact on the I-95 hotel corridor,” McQuade said. “The 95 sector has been hit the hardest by the impact of COVID-19 and the return of offsite student housing will bring upwards of a 30% increase in occupancy for several of the hotels that service the student population.”
In Glynn County, the federal per diem rate, the amount the government will pay daily to house federal students and employees, is $143 from October through February, as well as during August and September, and $190 from March through July.
“With the full return of travelers to the Golden Isles and now the further opening of FLETC, we are well on our way to recovery,” McQuade said. “Our new challenge will be finding employees to service our industry.”