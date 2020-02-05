Lang Building Supply has been in business for nearly 120 years by depending mostly on its reputation in the community to attract new customers.
The business is now preparing to take a more modern approach to marketing thanks to being the recipient of the first-ever Storytelling Grant.
Lang Building Supply was among four local businesses awarded a $500 grant Tuesday by the Golden Isles Development Authority. The other businesses awarded were Ed Hose Illumination, Radiant Consulting and Soul Work Rx, LLC.
Lang Building Supply was also awarded an additional $1,500 to support its marketing program for 2020.
Blase Grady, the business’ owner, said the money will be used to market the Lang Building Supply through social media.
“If they have a need they know who to call,” Grady said.
All applicants for the grant, including non finalists, were also featured and promoted on the authority’s social media channels including Facebook and Instagram.
Sherri Pruitt, the authority’s business retention and expansion coordinator, said it was exciting to learn how the businesses plan to better market themselves.
“It was great to learn more about the businesses in the Golden Isles and what they plan to achieve in the new year,” she said. “This may be through, funding like the Share the Future program, helping them into a new location, or introducing them to a resource they may not have know about. We’re here to help.”
The Share the Future Initiative was developed to give local area business access to capital to help grow and promote their business. The grants are available for companies that are incorporated in Glynn County.
Wayne Johnson, the authority’s chairman, expressed his support for promoting local businesses.
“Marketing and sales are key components to a business’s growth,” Johnson said. “Any opportunity that we, as the Golden Isles Development Authority, have to help local business tell their story is a win-win for our community.”
Authority president Ryan Moore updated board members during the meeting of ongoing projects and recent events. There are currently 18 active projects and another five businesses contemplating expansion, he said.
Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce director Ralph Staffins III updated board members about last week’s trip to Atlanta by 49 business leaders and elected officials.
The delegation met with officials from the Environmental Protection Division, technical college officials, the speaker of the house and officials with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. The group also met with other high-ranking state officials during the visit.
“Overall, it was a good trip,” Staffins said.