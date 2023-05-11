When it comes to giving back to the community, the Golden Isles has no shortage of folks deserving attention. But after graduation, a few of those standout servants will be moving on to greener pastures.
Among them are Manas Patel of Brunswick High, Shep Davenport of Glynn Academy and Ryann Hankey of Frederica Academy. Each of them has a different reason for giving their time and effort, but the result is the same — the betterment of their community.
Five years ago, Davenport and his sister Maizy started a fundraiser called “Can You Match It?” In June and July of every year, a group of students led first by Maizy — now a junior at the University of Georgia — and most recently by Shep Davenport gathers as much canned and nonperishable food as they can, aiming for 1,000 food items.
“We’d go door to door, leave notes in mailboxes, on doorsteps, whatever we could think to do,” Shep Davenport said.
An anonymous donor contributes an amount of money matching the number of cans collected, up to $1,000, he said. Since then, the venture has raised over $7,000 and collected over 11,000 cans of food.
The Davenports had the idea for the “Can You Match It?” after they volunteered at the Sparrow’s Nest food pantry as part of their youth group at Wesley United Methodist Church.
“We went to Sparrow’s Nest every week with our youth group. It’s bad every summer,” Davenport said. “Thanksgiving is bad, Christmas is bad.”
There, they saw firsthand not just the extent of the need the food pantry was trying to meet, but also met and made connections with people who relied on the charity.
“We live in a really special spot and the community has really given a lot to me,” Davenport said. “I didn’t want to turn a blind eye. Here is a problem that I can do something to fix.”
Working there for several years, you get to know people and hear their stories. The better you know people, the more you want to help, he said.
Shep, who will be graduating from high school this year, says that he is proud of what he and his sister have accomplished, but he knows that there is still more work to be done. He’s passing off leadership of the charity to another Glynn Academy student, Patrick Dunn.
“Don’t be afraid to just try things and see what works. When we started this, we just went door to door and hoped for the best.”
For Hankey, community service is less about what you do and more about simply doing something. And she’s done quite a wide variety of somethings, from teaching English in the town of Singrajah, in Bali, Indonesia, and instructing orphans in Costa Rica on how to play volleyball to writing letters to seniors living at Magnolia Manor, cleaning up East Beach, helping Habitat for Humanity build homes and collecting food for local nonprofit FaithWorks.
Giving back to others via community service is Hankey’s way of trying to pay forward what she’s received from her own circle. Her trip to Bali was paid for via a fundraiser among friends and family.
She didn’t want to go to Frederica Academy when she was in elementary school, but she saw how much her mom wanted her to, despite not being able to afford it. A scholarship from the Landis family is the reason she was able to attend Frederica at all, a kindness that set her on a new path in life.
Thanks to that, she was also able to study abroad in Italy. There she helped her English teacher to instruct the other students in the American dialect, which was what helped her realize where she wants to take her career. She plans to attend the University of Iowa to study English linguistics and teaching English as a second language.
It couldn’t have happened without help, though, and community service is the best way she can think of to return some of that help.
Patel had a similar outlook to Hankey, but not quite the same.
His community service interests also cover a broad spectrum — he’s served on the United Community Bank junior board of directors, volunteered at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s emergency room, taken part in the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s youth leadership program and tutors a third-grade Ethiopian refugee girl by video conference.
He knew pretty early on that he wanted to go to medical school, and so he started looking for community service opportunities to bolster his attractiveness as an applicant. At 14, there wasn’t much he could do that wasn’t part of a structured program. At 16, he started going to the hospital’s ER, talking to the staff and patients.
“They have warm blankets to give patients, and people get so happy just with a warm, even when they have a broken leg or something,” Patel said.
The time he’s spent tutoring virtually is also a testament to what modern tech can allow anyone — even in a small town like Brunswick — to accomplish.
“If you can’t find something in the community, you can find something online,” Patel said.
He’s already been accepted to the medical school at Emory University, but he couldn’t have gotten this far without the varied experiences he’s had while volunteering, Patel said.
“Even if you volunteer for five hours at the local fair and hate it, you could make some 5-year-old happy,” Patel said.