National Signing Day is a big day for student athletes. It is the culmination of years of hard work on the field and in the classroom that has earned them the opportunity to be one of the few who get to continue to play sports at the collegiate level.
On Monday, the Golden Isles College and Career Academy celebrated another group of students who have worked hard with their own signing day. GICCA hosted its first Draft Signing Day to recognize students in its programs who have accepted full-time jobs in their chosen job field right out of high school.
The 34 students involved in the ceremony signed certificates and posed for photos with their future employers. The students are going to work at a variety of area businesses, including Yancey Bros. Caterpillar, Certified Electric, Gulfstream, Haven Manufacturing, Full Moon Electric, Jered, King & Prince Seafood, I-95 Toyota, IAP, J&J Tire, Jesup Health and Rehab and Thaw Electric.
It is important to recognize the accomplishments of all students who are graduating. Not every graduate will be heading to college. Some, like the ones involved in the signing ceremony at GICCA, will be joining the local workforce.
That is definitely something that is worth celebrating considering the stagnant state of the local workforce over the last decade or so. It has been hard for local businesses to replenish an aging workforce with the next generation of workers.
Community stakeholders and businesses have worked with the school system and GICCA to help solve the problem. Ryan Moore, president and CEO of Golden Isles Development Authority, talked during the ceremony about how meaningful it is to see the best and brightest students in the Isles start their careers here.
Brian Weese, CEO of the GICCA Foundation and workforce strategy leader for the Golden Isles Talent Development Strategy, said the students and their industry partners are the “backbone of the Glynn County workforce.”
We absolutely agree with both Moore and Weese. The competition for workers right now is fierce in a variety of industries. It is imperative that the Isles continues to stay competitive in the business world when it comes to attracting new businesses and building up existing ones.
The area has a slew of advantages that can be leveraged to attract more businesses, but it will be all for naught if we don’t have the workforce to meet those needs.
The efforts of GICCA and the students who are choosing starting their careers in the area should be something the entire community celebrates.