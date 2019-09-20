A straight black line runs midway through the tall marsh grasses that sprout above an oyster bed at the shoreline of the Back River — so uniform in direction it looks like it was made with a straight ruler and a Sharpie pen.
The line’s flat horizontal plane is the work of nature, a signature of the last high tide on this saltwater estuary of the St. Simons Sound. That line’s dark hue is a product of humanity, oil leaked from the wreck of the Golden Ray.
Fletcher Sams photographed this scene Tuesday while out on the local waters scanning for signs of pollution from the foundering freighter. The 656-foot ship sits overturned in the sound directly between St. Simons and Jekyll islands, where it flipped onto its port side in the dark morning hours of Sept. 8 while departing the Port of Brunswick. With an estimated 300,000 gallons of fuel on board, most experts agree the attendant ecological damage could be far worse at this point.
But as executive director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper, Sams feels it is his duty to document any and all water contaminants that leak from the Golden Ray.
“We saw some very fresh oil up in the Back River, it is very fresh,” he said Wednesday, the day after documenting the oily line in the marsh grasses on the Back River. “It’s all up in there. Yes, it could be worse. But none of it’s good.”
Salvage operations to remove the ship from the St. Simons Sound are underway, but Coast Guard officials and others involved in the project expect the Golden Ray will be here for several months to come. Coast Guard officials said the current plan is to drain all the fuel tanks on the Golden Ray, although that plan is subject to change depending on any obstacles encountered as the salvaging project progresses. This does not include fuel inside the 4,200 vehicles that were the ship’s cargo.
In the meantime, the folks with the Altamaha Riverkeeper organization urge all who encounter signs of pollution from the shipwreck to document and report it.
“If you see oil, especially very black fresh oil, please report it,” Sams said. “People need to report it. This is going to impact our community; it already has. It’s going to be here for a while, and it’s very important that we document the extent of it.”
Likewise, Coast Guard officials also urge folks to report signs of contaminants from the ship. The Coast Guard is responsible for overseeing the Golden Ray debacle’s Unified Command response, which includes cleanup of all reported contaminant spills.
Folks who spot signs of environmental contamination can call 1-800-424-8802, which is the hotline of the Coast Guard’s National Response Center. The NCR is the “national communications center for reporting oil, chemical, biological and radiological discharges in the environment,” according to its website: nrc.uscg.mil.
“If someone sees something, say something,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Richard Brahm, a Unified Command spokesman. “We will get out there and clean it up as soon as we can. Our goal is to protect the environment.”
The Altamaha Riverkeeper has so far documented fuel contaminants on the Brunswick River, just inside the St. Simons Sound, as well as at the entrances to the Frederica, MacKay and Back rivers, Sams said. The Riverkeeper has so far documented both fresh signs of oily releases in the environment and “weathered oil,” meaning it had been present for several days.
Additionally, photos from the riverkeeper’s aerial reconnaissance Wednesday detected what appears to be a broad sheen streaming along the water’s surface, flowing from the shipwreck toward inland waters.
“Every day, basically, there’s been discharge,” Brahm said. “There’s oil inside of the vessel, and it’s been slowly leaking out.”
Brahm said the Unified Command has put a team of Coast Guard, state Department of Natural Resources and others on the water daily to address fuel impacts on the environment. The command is presently marshaling greater resources of people and equipment to better address ecological damage, he said.
“Any chemical in the water is a problem,” Brahm said. “But that’s why we have people on scene. We have skimmers out there constantly, and we’re spot checking throughout.”
To date, the Unified Command has collected about 500 gallons of “oily water,” Brahm said. Additionally, it has placed some 5,300 feet of contaminant-absorbent boom on the waters near the ship, he said. Most of that boom has been placed in and around the ecologically sensitive Bird Island, located in the middle of the Brunswick River just inside the sound. Unified Command has collected 30 cubic yards of contaminant-soaked boom material, he said. The Unified Command has an additional 18,400 feet of boom on hand.
Fletcher noted that he saw boom material Wednesday on Bird Island that had been left high and dry on the shores by the receding high tide. Keeping the booms in place is a challenge in this Coastal Georgia basin, which experiences one of the highest tide differentials on the entire Eastern Seaboard, Brahm conceded.
“Right now the big issue is a 7-foot tidal surge coming in and out,” Brahm said. “Keeping the boom on station is hard to do with that kind of tidal flow.”
Thus far, no significant signs of environmental degradation have been detected, said Susan Inman, Coast Keeper for the Altamaha Riverkeeper. Also, there have been no signs of injury or death to marine life as a result of contaminants from the Golden Ray, she said.
“What we see is good, compared to what it could be,” Inman said. “It could be devastating, but instead it’s minimal. But is this minimal going to be harmful in the long run?”
The Coast Guard and Unified Command have responded in a timely manner to the Riverkeeper’s reports of contaminants in the water, she said.
But there is much to be done before the local environment is out of harm’s way from the wreck of the Golden Ray, she noted.
“We don’t know what impact it’s really going to have right now,” she said. “We’re getting a better idea by getting more pieces of the puzzle and putting it together. But right now, it’s tough say.”
Folks who do spot signs of fuel and other contaminants are urged to document the time and location, Inman said. Take a photo if possible, she added.