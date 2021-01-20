Today’s Brunswick City Commission meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with an update on the removal of the Golden Ray from St. Simons Sound. The regularly scheduled city commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Go to cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/96826157484 to attend the meeting virtually.
Golden Ray presentation planned
Gordon Jackson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More from this section
The quaint, colorful kiosks looked like prisoners of a development war Tuesday morning, secured behind hurricane fencing at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive.
The Glynn County Board of Elections has some unique office space needs, county commissioners heard on Tuesday.
The image of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. has been a constant in the parades held each year on his birthday.
Just two years ago, the idea for the Saint Simons Professional Group was being developed by friends Cindi Phillips, President of Financial Freedom Enterprises, and Danielle Sunderhaus, a Life Coach, Author and Motivational Speaker. Their idea was to bring a limited group of professional busi…
Many of today’s leaders recognize the importance of hearing the voices of youth.
The Islands Planning Commission will consider whether to support a permit request from Harris Teeter for the construction of a gas station when it meets Tuesday.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Brunswick smell irks residents
- Cops: Gunfire injures woman inside home
- Man charged with shooting woman inside her home
- SGHS bracing for another COVID-19 surge
- IPC goes over Harris Teeter gas station plans
- New Harbor Freight Tools store opens
- Two down: Golden Ray's stern section leaves town
- Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
- Recreation department 'fired up,' after input at District 1 town hall
- IPC to consider gas station permit, north end convenience store
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Business
Find a local business
Let us help you share the good news of your life: