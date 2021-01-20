Today’s Brunswick City Commission meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with an update on the removal of the Golden Ray from St. Simons Sound. The regularly scheduled city commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Go to cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/96826157484 to attend the meeting virtually.

