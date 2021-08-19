The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has not overlooked those working on the removal of the Golden Ray shipwreck from the St. Simons Sound, but so far the virus has not struck at the heart of the operation, according to Unified Command.
Of 11 COVID-19 cases among workers since early July, not one has contributed to a delay in the overall operation, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Beth McOmber, a health services technician working for Unified Command. Such was not the case this time last year, when a COVID-19 outbreak among personnel contributed significantly to a two-month delay in commencement of salvage operations.
In retrospect, the decision nearly a year ago to isolate the project’s most essential workers from the rest of society is turning out to be a good one. Since September of 2020, between 100 and 120 folks involved directly in the salvage operation have lived in a “bubble” at the Epworth By The Sea facility, located along the Frederica River on St. Simons Island.
Ranging from Coast Guard naval architects to private sector divers and salvage masters, these essential workers live in sequestration at the 83-acre conference center and spiritual retreat. No one from the outside world goes in. They do not go out, except for the commute by boat to 12-hour work shifts at the shipwreck in the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands.
Since their isolation began, the rate of COVID-19 cases among essential workers has remained consistent: 0. With only one cut remaining and two sections to lift before the shipwreck is completely gone, the operation cannot afford to have these vital workers hobbled by the virus, McOmber said.
“That’s why we’re fiercely protecting that bubble,” McOmber told The News. “That facility has enabled us to operate safely and has provided a level of consistency that the wreck-removal operations can plan around and depend upon.”
A high vaccination rate among the roughly 400 folks involved in the operation also has helped, McOmber said. While she has access to vaccination records of all Coast Guard folks involved, such information on private sector workers are more difficult to come by, she said. But T&T Salvage, the main contractor, and other participating private companies take an active role in encouraging vaccination among their workers, she said.
There is a 70 percent vaccination rate among those essential workers sequestered at Epworth. The vaccination rate is 88 percent among the remaining personnel involved in the operation, McOmber said.
Most of those infected by the virus since July had been vaccinated, McOmber said. The only person who required hospitalization had not been vaccinated, she said. That person was hospitalized locally for two days, and has returned home, she said.
Having the vaccine contributed significantly to quick recovery for many of the others, she said.
“All of them had mild to no symptoms, which is a successful vaccine,” she said. “That vaccine is doing what it should be doing.”
Any essential worker who leaves the “bubble” must undergo a 14-day isolation period before joining the rest of the population inside Epworth, McOmber said. They are tested for COVID-19 at the start of that period.
As with the rest of the population, the increase in COVID-19 cases among those involved in the Golden Ray salvage appears to be paced by the Delta variant. Contact tracing to identify and quarantine persons who were in closest contact with those infected has helped contain the virus, she said.
Masks are again required in all indoor work spaces related to the salvage operation, she said. Workers are encouraged to wear masks in public spaces outside of work, such as grocery stores, and to limit time in public gatherings, she said.
Since March of 2020, there have been a total of 42 positive cases of COVID-19 among those involved in the salvage operation.
“We absolutely want to keep everyone safe,” McOmber said. “We’ve recognized the impact this has on the community and we want to take the precautions necessary to ensure that it is not unnecessarily extended.”
Meanwhile, the VB 10,000 crane vessel moved back into position Wednesday astride the remaining 154 feet of wreckage in the sound, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Salvagers aboard the twin-hulled, 255-foot-tall crane vessel will begin inspecting and testing equipment in preparation for attaching the cutting chain for the final cut into the shipwreck.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Since cutting began in November, six sections have been cut free and hauled via barge from the St. Simons Sound.