Logan Tacbas, a swimmer for the Okefenokee Aquatic Club, made it to the state meets in Atlanta over the President’s Day weekend.
Having qualified in the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle, Tacbas also had the chance to swim in three more events in the 200 individual medley, 100 IM, and the 50 backstroke. Competing in all five events, Tacbas shaved time off in each event.
Racing just for the second time in the 500 free, Tacbas entered the state meet with a time for 7:03.56 and dropped 16 seconds off her time for a new time of 6:56.41 and a 16th place finish. Continuing to shave time off her previous meets, Tacbas set a time of 3:06.38 in the 200 IM, her first time competing in the race, for a 38th place finish in the state for her age group.
After stellar performances in the pool, Tacbas continued to shave time off of in the three other events she saw in. This propelled her to top 50 finishes in all five events for her age group at the state meets.