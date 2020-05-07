The past couple of months have been an unprecedented and scary time. We’ve hunkered down with our families and our pets as the coronavirus pandemic raged around the world, leaving catastrophic loss of life and a decimated economy in its wake.
But even amidst the fear and uncertainty, there have been so many beautiful moments taking place. Police officers serenaded home-bound residents in Spain. Italians harmonized from their balconies. And nightly salutes to frontline heroes at hospitals have become a common sight, abroad and stateside.
Of course, there have been plenty of good things happening right here in the Golden Isles too. Signs supporting teachers and high school seniors have appeared in yards. Musicians have offered online concerts. Charities have ramped up their good deeds and individuals have crafted face masks, offering them freely to those in need. It’s a testament to the human spirit that even in the time of great loss and sorrow, we can manage to find and share love.
And as we move toward what will become our new normal, it seems to be as good a time as ever to celebrate the tenacity of mankind.
At Golden Isles Magazine, a product of Brunswick News Publishing Co., we want to offer a platform on which to share these stories.
We are currently seeking submissions from readers, photos and captions that share your experiences — blessings and beauty during the time of quarantine. It can be a family project or craft or a socially distanced gathering with friends. All we will need is a short description of the event and the names (first and last, identified from left to right) of the people in the photo.
Photographs must be clear and taken with a recent model phone.
Submissions should be emailed to ladkison@goldenislesmagazine.com by 5 p.m. May 20 to be considered for publication. Questions may be relayed to the same address.