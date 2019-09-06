Hurricane Dorian left little damage in its wake, leading the county to reopen quickly to returning evacuees.
At 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp lifted a mandatory evacuation order over Glynn County. At around 10 a.m., Glynn County government officials announced that all roads and bridges were open to the public.
The Sidney Lanier Bridge and the Musgrove Causeway to Jekyll Island were closed in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival but were reopened Thursday morning. The F.J. Torras Causeway was not closed to the public before or during the storm.
Government offices will be open today for normal business hours, including those of the Glynn County Health Department, Glynn County, the city of Brunswick, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Glynn County Schools and the Glynn County Courthouse, among others.
College of Coastal Georgia, Coastal Pines Technical College and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center intend to follow their original plans to resume classes on Monday.
According to a Glynn County public service announcement, Republic Services will resume trash pickup today and continue next week as normal.
Residents can drop off their bagged household trash at a convenience center. Republic has suspected the drop-off fee through next Saturday, Sept. 14, the PSA states.
Convenience centers are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be found at 550 Young Lane in Brunswick and behind the farmer’s market on Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
Glynn County’s GIS department began working on damage assessment Thursday morning but had yet to complete it as of press time.
The JWSC’s water and sewer systems were not shut down during the storm, and Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said the utility never made any plans to do so.
Georgia Power began restoring service around 8 a.m. Thursday to roughly 312 customers who lost electricity in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. External affairs director Matthew Coleman expected to have power restored to all customers by the end of the same day unless a building suffered damage that prevented the utility from doing so.
For non-emergency calls, please dial 912-554-3645 to help keep the 911 line freed up for emergency calls during the recovery period.