From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The changes in society are running everything into the ground. It’s scary to think how content people seem to be with living in a virtual world. Is there anything that remains the same?
— T.C.
Dear T.C.: Fear and anxiety have become the hallmarks of our age. Fear and anxiety are like baby tigers; the more we feed them, the stronger they grow. Fear can banish faith, but faith can banish fear. We must ask ourselves where our faith rests — in ourselves and circumstances, or in Almighty God.
Seasons change. The calendar changes every month. Circumstances change. But God’s Word never changes; God changes not. What a wonderful thought.
Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, until heaven and earth disappear, not the smallest letter, not the least stroke of a pen, will by any means disappear from the Law (Matthew 5:18, NIV1984). “Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away” (Matthew 24:35).
God knows what is best for us, and He knows the fears that often overtake us. Only God’s Word shows us who He is and gives us a settled hope for the future. His message — the Bible — is able to calm our spirits. The power — and truth — of His Word will lead people to discover their need for God and the need of His salvation.
There is a good and healthy fear: the fear of the Lord. Some may say that it is a terrible thing to fear the Lord, but the Bible says that God’s love is great toward those who fear Him (see Psalm 103:8, 11). This type of fear is a reverent respect and awe of His power in the world and in our lives. This is a wonderful promise.