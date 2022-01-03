From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

The changes in society are running everything into the ground. It’s scary to think how content people seem to be with living in a virtual world. Is there anything that remains the same?

— T.C.

Dear T.C.: Fear and anxiety have become the hallmarks of our age. Fear and anxiety are like baby tigers; the more we feed them, the stronger they grow. Fear can banish faith, but faith can banish fear. We must ask ourselves where our faith rests — in ourselves and circumstances, or in Almighty God.

Seasons change. The calendar changes every month. Circumstances change. But God’s Word never changes; God changes not. What a wonderful thought.

Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, until heaven and earth disappear, not the smallest letter, not the least stroke of a pen, will by any means disappear from the Law (Matthew 5:18, NIV1984). “Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away” (Matthew 24:35).

God knows what is best for us, and He knows the fears that often overtake us. Only God’s Word shows us who He is and gives us a settled hope for the future. His message — the Bible — is able to calm our spirits. The power — and truth — of His Word will lead people to discover their need for God and the need of His salvation.

There is a good and healthy fear: the fear of the Lord. Some may say that it is a terrible thing to fear the Lord, but the Bible says that God’s love is great toward those who fear Him (see Psalm 103:8, 11). This type of fear is a reverent respect and awe of His power in the world and in our lives. This is a wonderful promise.

More from this section

Banner year for home sales

Banner year for home sales

Housing sales in the Golden Isles continued to reach new heights in 2021 in what continues to be a seller’s market.