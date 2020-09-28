From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I would have never thought that “sheltering at home” could be a blessing to me. While I ache for those who suffered with illness and saw loved ones die, I was able to care for my grandchildren since they were out of school and their parents served the country in the hospital system. I was able to get to know my grandchildren because their “busyness” ceased. We made Bible stories and memorization fun. I hope others made the best of this dire situation and turned their hearts to God.
— T.G.
Dear T.G.: The family was ordained by God before He established any other institution, even before the establishment of government and the church. There is joy when people set their affections on “things above,” namely the Lord Jesus Christ.
For years the “Ten Commandments for the Home” were lifted up and honored. As the world has become more complicated and the foundations of the home shaken, perhaps it is a good time to review these blessed guidelines: 1. Jesus Christ is the head of the home. 2. Love one another. 3. Show appreciation for each family member. 4. Families should respect God’s authority over them. 5. Train and discipline children in love. 6. Enjoy family life together. 7. Be faithful to the marriage vows. 8. Teach a strong work ethic. 9. Memorize Scripture and live by God’s Word. 10. Pray that each family member will come to salvation and serve the Lord.
If children are to survive, they must know the rules of safety, the rules of healthy living. We shortchange children when we think that they resent rules. They may not admit it but children can be taught to respect the boundaries set for them when it is done by example. God blesses the home that puts Him at the center of everything. It brings joy, peace, and love that binds families together. This is the secret of the happy home.