Monthly and weekly events
First Friday: Kick off the first weekend of every month at First Friday. The event is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month along Newcastle and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick. Shops and restaurants stay open late and offer specials. There’s also entertainment for the public.
Rhythm on the River: From August to October, on the first Sunday of the Month, Rhythm on the River brings a diverse group of bands and artists to perform at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The performances go from 6 to 8 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs, a picnic and other items to enjoy some good music.
Movie night: There are a wide variety of movies available to watch in the Isles. Along with Georgia Theatre Company locations in Brunswick and St. Simons Island, some venues hold special screenings of classic and modern movies. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com for more information on screenings.
Glynn Visual Arts: The St. Simons Island-based arts association hosts a number of classes, exhibits and other activities throughout the year at its headquarters in the St. Simons Pier Village. Visit www.glynnvisualarts.org for more information.
Jekyll Island Historic District: Jekyll Island was once an exclusive winter retreat for the wealthiest and most well-known in the world. The Jekyll Island Club had such notable figures as J.P. Morgan, Joseph Pulitzer, William K. Vanderbilt and others. Visitors can view their cottages and walk where they walked to see how they lived at the turn of the 20th century. Got to jekyllisland.com for more information. There is also the recently renovated Mosaic Museum. The museum features interactive exhibits that showcase the island’s rich history.
St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum: More history can be found on St. Simons Island with its iconic Lighthouse that looks over St. Simons Sound. The Keeper’s Dwelling now serves as the museum featuring rare artifacts, historical pictures and interactive exhibits. Visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org for tour information and tickets.
Summer Fun
Good Music: The Golden Isles has one of the best local music scenes. Each week, you can find a plethora of talented musicians plying their trade at various establishments. If you are in the mood for some live music, but don’t know who is playing where, check out GoldenIslesEvents.com and get ready to rock out with some talented musicians.
Beat the Heat: If you are looking for ways to beat the heat, Glynn County has public pools where you can cool off this summer. Neptune Fun Park is located on St. Simons Island, near the Pier Village. The Brunswick Aquatic Center is located at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick. There is also a pool at Selden Park in Brunswick. You can also head over to Jekyll Island and enjoy a day lounging in a lazy river or speeding down tubes at Summer Waves water park.
Back to the links: You can play golf pretty much year-round in the Golden Isles thanks to our usually mild winters. Now that the weather is above 80 degrees with ample sunlight, it’s time to dust off the clubs and hit the links. There is also a wide variety of courses in Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island to play. You are sure to find one or a half-dozen that will have you wanting to tee it up right now.
Beach weather: June is the perfect month to grab your beach towel, lounge chair and shade umbrella and safely catch some rays on the beach. Between St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island, there is ample space to accommodate the thousands that come to area each year to enjoy a day at the beach.
Artistic expression: There are several art galleries that feature some of the Golden Isles’ most talented artists. They are usually open during the day, but may also have special events to showcase certain artists or styles. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com to see where you can see the best painters, sculptors and other artists in the area.