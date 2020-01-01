‘Drop Dead’: Jan. 3-18: The Island Players will stage "Drop Dead," a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to 4; 10 to 11 and 17 to 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, 12 and 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Drive., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
‘The Magic Flute’: Jan. 9: Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring "The Magic Flute" at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick. The movie will be the film version of Mozart's opera. Tickets for the film, discussion and dinner from Indigo Coastal Shanty are $18 and reservations must be made by Jan. 6. Tickets for the film alone are $7. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
A Taste of Glynn: Jan. 19: A Taste of Glynn will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island. Advance tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. The proceeds benefit the Glynn Community Crisis Center.
Cabaret: Jan. 24: The Coastal Symphony of Georgia's Symphony Society will host Cabaret from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cloister on St. Simons Island. The Jordan Gilman Septet will perform jazz music and attendees are asked to dress in Gatsby-like attire. Tickets are $180 per person. For more information, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee: Jan. 25: Plenty of Brunswick stew will be available as teams of professional and amateur cooks compete for the top prize in the annual Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee. Variations of the local favorite will be doled out everyone with people attending getting to cast their vote for the people’s choice winner. There is also a judged competition where a panel picks the best stews of the bunch. But the event is about more than stew. There will also be a motorcycle ride, pooch parade, live music from Pier Pressure and 3 Day Weekend along with the stew tasting, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presale tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Ticket prices rise to $10 for adults and $5 for children the day of the event. For more information, visit www.stewbilee.com. The event takes place in downtown Brunswick’s Mary Ross Park.
‘Carmen’: Jan. 26: Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera who will perform the "Carmen" at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase by $5 on the day of the performance. Students with IDs will only be charged $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.