Monthly and weekly events
First Friday: Kick off the first weekend of every month at First Friday. The event is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month along Newcastle and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick. Shops and restaurants stay open late and offer specials. There’s also entertainment for the public.
Rhythm on the River: From August to October, on the first Sunday of the Month, Rhythm on the River brings a diverse group of bands and artists to perform at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The performances go from 6 to 8 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs, a picnic and other items to enjoy some good music.
Movie night: There are a wide variety of movies available to watch in the Isles. Along with Georgia Theatre Company locations in Brunswick and St. Simons Island, some venues hold special screenings of classic and modern movies. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com for more information on screenings.
Glynn Visual Arts: The St. Simons Island-based arts association hosts a number of classes, exhibits and other activities throughout the year at its headquarters in the St. Simons Pier Village. Visit www.glynnvisualarts.org for more information.
Jekyll Island Historic District: Jekyll Island was once an exclusive winter retreat for the wealthiest and most well-known in the world. The Jekyll Island Club had such notable figures as J.P. Morgan, Joseph Pulitzer, William K. Vanderbilt and others. Visitors can view their cottages and walk where they walked to see how they lived at the turn of the 20th century. Go to jekyllisland.com for more information. There is also the recently renovated Mosaic Museum. The museum features interactive exhibits that showcase the island’s rich history.
St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum: More history can be found on St. Simons Island with its iconic Lighthouse that looks over St. Simons Sound. The Keeper’s Dwelling now serves as a museum featuring rare artifacts, historical pictures and interactive exhibits. Visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org for tour information and tickets.
Fall Fun
Halloween Frights: October is when the ghouls and ghosts in the Isles come out to play. Check out one of the ghost tours in the area to get some real life ghost stories or visit a local haunted house or forest for a real fright. Be sure to check out GoldenIslesEvents.com to see what spooky shenanigans you can find in the area.
Good Music: The Golden Isles has one of the best local music scenes. Each week, you can find a plethora of talented musicians plying their trade at various establishments. If you are in the mood for some live music, but don’t know who is playing where, check out GoldenIslesEvents.com and get ready to rock out with some talented musicians.
Take to the links: Fall is the perfect time to get out on the links and explore the different golf courses in the Golden Isles. There are a wide variety of courses in Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island to play. You are sure to find one or a half-dozen that will have you wanting to see it up right now. Get your golf game energized before the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic comes to Sea Island Golf Club in November.
Beach weather: While the temperatures will start to cool down, eventually, the beaches of the Golden Isles will continue to be worth visiting in the fall. You can just sit back and enjoy the natural beauty or, if the conditions are right, take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean. Just as a reminder though, there won’t be any lifeguards on duty after Labor Day weekend so be careful out there.
Artistic expression: There are several art galleries that feature some of the Golden Isles’ most talented artists. They are usually open during the day, but may also have special events to showcase certain artists or styles. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com to see where you can find the best painters, sculptors and other artists in the area.
Football season is here: South Georgia is a hotbed for high school football. You can catch plenty of good football, and perhaps get a glimpse of a future college or NFL star, when Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy take the field beginning this month. College football and the NFL have also kicked into high gear. There are several restaurants, bars and other establishments that will gladly put a game or 20 on for you.