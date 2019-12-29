Monthly and weekly events
First Friday: Kick off the first weekend of every month at First Friday. The event is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month along Newcastle and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick. Shops and restaurants stay open late and offer specials. There’s also entertainment for the public.
Movie night: There are a wide variety of movies available to watch in the Isles. Along with Georgia Theatre Company locations in Brunswick and St. Simons Island, some venues hold special screenings of classic and modern movies. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com for more information on screenings.
Glynn Visual Arts: The St. Simons Island-based arts association hosts a number of classes, exhibits and other activities throughout the year at its headquarters in the St. Simons Pier Village. Visit www.glynnvisualarts.org for more information.
Jekyll Island Historic District: Jekyll Island was once an exclusive winter retreat for the wealthiest and most well-known in the world. The Jekyll Island Club had such notable figures as J.P. Morgan, Joseph Pulitzer, William K. Vanderbilt and others. Visitors can view their cottages and walk where they walked to see how they lived at the turn of the 20th century. Go to jekyllisland.com for more information. There is also the recently renovated Mosaic Museum. The museum features interactive exhibits that showcase the island’s rich history.
St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum: More history can be found on St. Simons Island with its iconic Lighthouse that looks over St. Simons Sound. The Keeper’s Dwelling now serves as a museum featuring rare artifacts, historical pictures and interactive exhibits. Visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org for tour information and tickets.
Fort Frederica National Monument: Take a trip back in time by visiting the fort where Georgia’s fate was decided in 1742 in a clash between British and Spanish forces. The site offers from beautiful vistas while also providing a lesson about island life was like back in the 1700s.
Winter Fun
Outdoor fun: Winter weather can oscillate between bitter cold and more springlike temperatures. Daytime is usually still pretty comfortable as long as you have a light jacket in the Golden Isles. Plus, a little bit of chill will keep some of the more annoying critters like sand gnats at bay. Hike along the beautiful marshes and vistas or just take in the natural beauty of the area by visiting one of the many parks in the area. There is no wrong way to enjoy Mother Nature in the Isles.
Good Music: The Golden Isles has one of the best local music scenes. Each week, you can find a plethora of talented musicians plying their trade at various establishments. If you are in the mood for some live music, but don’t know who is playing where, check out GoldenIslesEvents.com and get ready to rock out with some talented musicians.
Take to the links: If you can deal with being outside with a slight chill, you can still play golf in the Golden Isles in January. There are a wide variety of courses in Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island to play. You may want to check for any frost delays, though, if the temperature dips down pretty cold overnight.
Beach weather: You may not want to go hopping in the Atlantic Ocean, as it is starting to chill down, but a day at the beach can still be a lot of fun. You can walk around and explore the coast or just lay back and relax in a beach chair and enjoy a sunny day. Even in winter, the beach is a great way to pass the time.
Artistic expression: There are several art galleries that feature some of the Golden Isles’ most talented artists. They are usually open during the day, but may also have special events to showcase certain artists or styles. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com to see where you can find the best painters, sculptors and other artists in the area.
Hoops season: College of Coastal Georgia’s basketball season is already in full swing. With both men’s and women’s games slated for Howard Coffin Gym on the Brunswick campus, you can treat the whole family to a night of entertaining hoops for a good price.
Shop til you drop: Christmas may be over, but there are still plenty of reasons to peruse local shops in search of goodies for your home or pantry. Between downtown Brunswick, St. Simons and Jekyll islands, there are plenty of unique shops that offer incredible products.