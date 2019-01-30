First Friday: Kick off the first weekend of every month at First Friday. The event is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month along Newcastle and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick. Shops and restaurants stay open late and offer specials. There’s also entertainment for the public.
Movie night: There are a wide variety of movies available to watch in the Isles. Along with Georgia Theatre Company locations in Brunswick and St. Simons Island, some venues hold special screenings of classic and modern movies. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com for more information on screenings.
Glynn Visual Arts: The St. Simons Island-based arts association hosts a number of classes, exhibits and other activities throughout the year at its headquarters in the St. Simons Pier Village. Visit www.glynnvisualarts.org for more information.
Jekyll Island Historic District: Jekyll Island was once an exclusive winter retreat for the wealthiest and most well-known in the world. The Jekyll Island Club had such notable figures as J.P. Morgan, Joseph Pulitzer, William K. Vanderbilt and others. Visitors can view their cottages and walk where they walked to see how they lived at the turn of the 20th century. Got to jekyllisland.com for more information.
St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum: More history can be found on St. Simons Island with its iconic Lighthouse that looks over St. Simons Sound. The Keeper’s Dwelling now serves as the museum featuring rare artifacts, historical pictures and interactive exhibits. Visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org for tour information and tickets.
February Fun
Valentine’s Day: One of the most romantic holidays, there are plenty of excellent restaurants and other establishments to take that special someone you love this Valentine’s Day. And if you need a unique gift, there are also plenty of stores available that will help you find the right gift for that special person. And don’t forget the flowers. Be sure to check out our local florists for a bouquet that will put a smile on your significant other’s face.
Good Music: The Golden Isles has one of the best local music scenes. Each week, you can find a plethora of talented musicians plying their trade at various establishments. If you are in the mood for some live music, but don’t know who is playing where, check out GoldenIslesEvents.com and get ready to rock out with some talented musicians.
History comes alive: The World War II Home Front Museum opened its doors to the public for the first time in December. Located at the Historic Coast Guard Station at Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons Island, the museum features exhibits, galleries, interactive media, personal recollections and more to bring to life the trials and triumphs of the war effort in the Golden Isles. Everything from building Liberty Ships to the deadly German U-Boat attack of two tanker ships offshore is covered.
Back to the links: You can play golf pretty much year-round in the Golden Isles thanks to our usually mild winters. Keep that in mind the next time you see a forecast that has sunny skies and 50 to 60 degree weather. You may need a light jacket, but it shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the several outstanding courses in the area. Dust off the clubs because it’s time hit the links again.
Athletic competition: February is one of the busiest months for athletes at College of Coastal Georgia. Men’s and women’s basketball teams are winding down their season with some home games on the schedule. At the same time, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, and softball are starting their seasons. Any one of these sports will provide you with an engaging competition to watch. Go to www.coastalgeorgiasports.com for complete schedules.