First Friday: Kick off the first weekend of every month at First Friday. The event is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month along Newcastle and Gloucester streets in downtown Brunswick. Shops and restaurants stay open late and offer specials. There’s also entertainment for the public.
Movie night: There are a wide variety of movies available to watch in the Isles. Along with Georgia Theatre Company locations in Brunswick and St. Simons Island, some venues hold special screenings of classic and modern movies. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com for more information on screenings.
Glynn Visual Arts: The St. Simons Island-based arts association hosts a number of classes, exhibits and other activities throughout the year at its headquarters in the St. Simons Pier Village. Visit www.glynnvisualarts.org for more information.
Jekyll Island Historic District: Jekyll Island was once an exclusive winter retreat for the wealthiest and most well-known in the world. The Jekyll Island Club had such notable figures as J.P. Morgan, Joseph Pulitzer, William K. Vanderbilt and others. Visitors can view their cottages and walk where they walked to see how they lived at the turn of the 20th century. Got to jekyllisland.com for more information.
St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum: More history can be found on St. Simons Island with its iconic Lighthouse that looks over St. Simons Sound. The Keeper’s Dwelling now serves as the museum featuring rare artifacts, historical pictures and interactive exhibits. Visit www.coastalgeorgiahistory.org for tour information and tickets.
Spring Back
Hofwyl Legends: Who says spooky stories have to be saved for Halloween? Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation is hosting its Ghost and Legends tour at 6 p.m. on Fridays in March. Participants will get a chance to see the tales that make the plantation come alive. Cost is $15. Hofwyl is located at 5556 U.S. Highway 17N, Brunswick. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Good Music: The Golden Isles has one of the best local music scenes. Each week, you can find a plethora of talented musicians plying their trade at various establishments. If you are in the mood for some live music, but don’t know who is playing where, check out GoldenIslesEvents.com and get ready to rock out with some talented musicians.
History comes alive: The World War II Home Front Museum opened its doors to the public for the first time in December. Located at the Historic Coast Guard Station at Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons Island, the museum features exhibits, galleries, interactive media, personal recollections and more to bring to life the trials and triumphs of the war effort in the Golden Isles. Everything from building Liberty Ships to the deadly German U-Boat attack of two tanker ships offshore is covered.
Back to the links: You can play golf pretty much year-round in the Golden Isles thanks to our usually mild winters. Now that March is here, there should be plenty of sunshine for those looking to dust off the clubs and hit the links. There is also a wide variety of courses in Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island to play. You are sure to find one or a half-dozen that will have you wanting to tee it up right now.
Artistic expression: There are several art galleries that feature some of the Golden Isles’ most talented artists. They are usually open during the day, but may also have special events to showcase certain artists or styles. Check out www.goldenislesevents.com to see where you can see the best painters, sculptors and other artists in the area.