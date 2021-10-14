After recording its first shut-out of the season, Glynn Academy travels to Springfield to take on the Effingham County Rebels tonight at 7:30.
Glynn Academy (3-3-1, 2-1) comes into tonight’s contest riding a two-game winning streak and showcasing the defensive force they have become.
In the last 12 quarters of play, the Terrors defense has allowed 29 points. Offensively, the Terrors have scored 84 points and have rolled in two consecutive victories.
A reason for that as head coach Rocky Hidalgo pointed out is, the team has tackled better and are doing the things they are asked of from the coaching staff.
In last week’s shutout over South Effingham, Tyler Devlin threw for four touchdowns and rushed one in from two yards out. The Terrors 21 point third quarter left the Mustangs in the dust.
As the season dwindles and region contests become more and more crucial, the Terrors will look to capitalize on the momentum.
Sitting in a tie for second place, Glynn has a chance to separate themselves from Richmond Hill and take a two-game lead for second place.
The Terrors will face a Rebels team that was soundly beaten by Richmond Hill but had previously won three games in a row, all while giving up six points total.
Since Hidalgo’s arrival in 2014, Glynn Academy has never been beaten by Effingham County. The Terrors in the seven games under Hidalgo have outscored the Rebels by an average score of 36.5 to 12.4.
Hidalgo said the Rebels will be throwing the ball Friday night but he isn’t focused on them, instead he’s focused on how his team performs.
“I don't care about Effingham, I care about how we play,” Hidalgo said. “I don't care about anything that they do. I'm not interested in them.”