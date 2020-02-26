Despite unprecedented low unemployment in Georgia, the economy recovery from the Great Recession in Glynn County is lagging behind much the state, but the community can catch up.
Golden Isles Development Authority Director Ryan Moore shared his vision for catching up during a meeting of the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island Tuesday.
“We have yet to recover. It takes us longer to come out of a recession,” he said.
The Golden Isles labor force has remained relatively unchanged in the past decade, but wages are 30 percent higher per capita, he said.
“The good news is the economy is rolling along,” he said. “It’s time to catch up.”
Moore came from Athens/Clarke County to accept the Golden Isles job about 18 months ago. He said he pursued the position in Glynn County because he believes in the great potential to attract businesses to the Golden Isles.
“We feel like we have a good story to tell,” he said. “The authority is a service provider to the community.”
Georgia is the nation’s No. 1 state to do business and the authority plans to do more to draw jobs to Glynn County.
“We’ve got a lot of assets here,” he said. “We’re investing in our sites. We certainly have a great vision for our community.”
A major goal is to have industrial park sites ready to allow for the quick location or relocation of new businesses to the Isles.
“You can come in and get a permit very quickly,” he said. “When they get here, you have to have sites.”
Another focus will be to develop a workforce that is trained to meet the needs of employers.
“We need everyone in this community to work on workforce development,” Moore said. “We need to encourage youth to consider their education options.”
Degrees to qualify for high-demand jobs such as nursing and welding can be earned in less than two years and lead to lifelong careers with a comfortable salary.
“You don’t have to go to a four-year school to earn money,” he said. “It’s very easy to find a job in a lucrative career.”