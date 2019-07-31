Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump was installed as Secretary-Treasurer of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association during the organization’s annual Summer Training Conference, held July 23-25 at Lake Lanier Islands.
Jump was among 102 elected sheriffs statewide who took part in the conference, which featured training sessions featuring experts in the fields of legislative and legal issues, cyber security, legislation addressing gangs and human trafficking and issues dealing with medicinal marijuana and the Hemp Farming Act. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, state Attorney General Chris Carr and U.S. Attorneys Bobby Christine, Charlie Peeler and Byung J. Pak also addressed the gathering of sheriffs.
With duties ranging from maintaining orderly jails, providing courthouse security, transportation of prisoners and mental health patients and every-day law enforcement work such as arrests and traffic stops, Georgia’s elected sheriffs face an array of far-ranging challenges daily, said Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.
“Their participation is vital if we are to seek out the best practices in fulfilling these important responsibilities,” he said.
Also during the conference, McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jesup was installed as Secretary-Treasurer of Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes, Inc.