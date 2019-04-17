Organizers of the upcoming Golden Isles Job Expo believe the annual event at Glynn Place Mall is a great opportunity for job seekers to connect with prospective employers.
The event, held in cooperation with the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Department of Labor, will feature 18 to 20 employers, said Paul Andresen, an event organizer.
He expects the job fair held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4 at the Glynn Place Mall will attract hundreds of job seekers.
“We had a great turnout last year,” Andresen said.
The companies looking for employees cover a wide range of skill sets, including retailers, wholesalers, food service, health care, call centers and manufacturing. It also enables those currently employed to determine their options if they are considering changing jobs or career paths.
“There’s a wide variety of different jobs available,” Andresen said. “These are all potential employers. It’s a perfect opportunity to see what’s available.”
The job seekers who are prepared are the ones who stand the best chance of getting hired. Andresen recommends people dress sharply, bring a résumé, and be prepared to make a good first impression.
The employers will set up tables inside the mall, which guarantees there will be plenty of parking and weather will not be a factor.
“It’s a great, central location,” Andresen said. “We have plenty of room for as many businesses as we can get. We don’t get a chance to get a large number of employers in one place like this.”
Event organizers are seeking more employers interested in meeting with hundreds of prospective employees in one day. The deadline for employers to register is May 3. Please call Andresen at 912-261-1000 for more information.