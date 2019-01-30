The Glynn Academy basketball teams had a strong close to their respective Region 2-6A regular-season schedules Tuesday, scoring a pair of wins against Bradwell Institute at the Glass Palace.
Glynn girls 52
Bradwell 48
The Red Terror girls delivered the first blow in their game against the Tigers, and it was a hard enough shot to keep them in the driver’s seat for a wire-to-wire victory.
Glynn won the first quarter 14-3, and led by as many as 18 in the second period against a Bradwell Institute team it beat by 10 points on the road earlier in the month.
The scrappy Tigers cut the deficit to five with more than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but they wouldn’t come any closer until the waning seconds of the contest.
Zoesha Smith scored 11 of the Terrors final 13 points, finishing with 33 points and 10 rebounds. The junior is averaging 26 points and 12.6 boards over her past five games with two 30-point games and a 20-rebound effort in that span.
With the win, Glynn Academy improved to 22-3 on the season and clinch the first seed in the region tournament with a 7-1 record.
The Red Terrors wrap up their regular season on the road in a rematch against Beach on Saturday. The Bulldogs (20-4) won the first meeting between the programs 60-59 on Dec. 1.
Glynn boys 63
Bradwell 59
The Glynn Academy boys flipped the script after a slow start put them into an early hole and held on late for a win against Bradwell Institute.
The Tigers used a 9-0 spurt in the first quarter to build its advantage, but the Terrors ripped off a 13-2 run to jump back into the lead early in the second.
Glynn won the second quarter 21-5 to go into halftime up 11, and its lead ballooned to 17 on Kevarius Spark’s basket with fewer than three minutes to play in the third period.
Still trailing by 13 with around two minutes remaining in the contest, Bradwell made one final push, drawing to within two points with under a minute left, but Jordan Battle sank two free throws to help Glynn hold on.
The region victory was the second straight for the Terrors, both coming at home against teams they lost to big on the road earlier in the season. Glynn Academy lost its first games against Brunswick and Bradwell by a combined score of 171-105 on Jan. 4 and 8 before bouncing back to beat both and improve to 3-5 in the region and 13-10 overall.
Glynn closes its regular season against Beach on Saturday before preparing for the Region 2-6A tournament set to begin Monday.