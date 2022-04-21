Sitting in second place because of tiebreakers, all te Terrors can do is focus on their task, win ball games.
Glynn Academy did just that Wednesday in a 7-2 win over Statesboro.
Glynn opened the game with three consecutive single, with Tyler Devlin getting the first run across the board with his single to center field. After advancing 90 feet on a ground out, Tom Echols hit an RBI double to center to score the second run of the inning. Loading the bases with a walk by Trent Tankersley, Glynn scored two more runs on a single by Jackson Bufkin to left field. With the half inning ending on the base paths, Glynn took a four-run lead into the bottom of the first.
Statesboro responded quickly with a leadoff single before the runner stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Scoring from third on a single, Glynn’s defense turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Glynn continued to find ways to reach base with four singles and an error, but they couldn’t impose themselves to score another set of runs until the fourth inning.
Starting the inning off with a strikeout by Jacob Mancil, Spence Hartman recorded his third single of the game. Stealing second before Gus Gandy drew a walk, Devlin had runners on first and second. Devlin hit a first pitch RBI double to the left field wall, and avanced to third on the throw home. Devlin would score on Hank Noonan’s grounder to shortstop, giving the Terrors three runs in the inning.
Trent Tankersley led Glynn Academy on the mound, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing two runs and five hits, striking out three Blue Devils.
With another quality start and win in his back pocket, Tankersley was relived by Drew Coleman to see put the final two outs of the game. Coleman forced two quick outs, throwing four pitches to end the game.
Four Terrors batters finished with multi-hit games, led by a perfect 4-for-4 by Hartman and a a 3-for-4 night by Devlin, which included his three-RBI night.
Glynn looks to close out its regular season with a series sweep over Statesboro on Friday at 6 p.m. at Wainwright Field.