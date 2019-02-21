The Glynn Academy baseball team picked up a 4-2 home win Thursday against South Effinghamt.
Brady Davis picked up the win for Glynn in relief of starter Nate Hannum. Davis struck out six over three innings without giving up an earned run while Hannum pitched four innings.
striking out four and also giving up no earned runs.
Caden Hutchinson was 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the offense while Quinn Collier and Calem Tucker also had hits.
The Red Terrors play at 7 p.m. today against River Ridge at Wainwright Field. Glynn will also play two games Saturday, against Bremen at 1 p.m. and against Redan at 4 p.m., also at Wainwright Field.