GA girls

The Glynn Academy girls cross country team of Wyleigh Foulk, Penny Paris, Carolina Wessel, Maura Thomas,Lacy Reedy, Bella Albright, and Lexi Alberson poses for a photo following the Jekyll Invitational this past Saturday.

 Provided photo

The Great Dunes Golf Course on Jekyll Island played host to cross country teams from around the area this past Saturday for the Jekyll Invitational.

Glynn Academy’s girls team put on a strong showing, finishing third out of 17 competing teams. Wyleigh Foulk (21:41) and Maura Thomas (21:42) crossed the finish line at nearly the same time to pace the Terrors.

Lexi Alberson finished in a time of 21:52, Carolina Wessel ran a 22:51, and Penny Paris finished in 24:16 with Bella Albright (24:17) and Lacy Reedy (24:55) following close behind.

The Glynn Academy boys team placed eighth of 25 teams at the invitational, led by Jack Robert, who ran the race in 18:07. Griffin Lee finished in 18:25, Noah Abaraca ran a 18:36, Max Wakeland finished in 18:42, and Cole Albright (18:56) and Ashton Reinholz (19:21) rounded out the Terrors’ competitors.

Following an off week, Glynn Academy’s cross country teams will return to action Sept. 15 at the Southern Georgia Championship in Hazelhurst.

