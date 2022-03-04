Heading into Friday night's matchup with the Richmond Hill Wildcats the Glynn Academy Terrors boys soccer team not only wanted to win to stay undefeated, but earn the 400th victory of head coach Bobby Brockman's career.
In weather conditions that changed franticly from the morning to kickoff, the normals crispy passes the Terrors made on the field weren't occurring.
Neither team had possession for long periods of time, instead they used tactics of drilling through balls to use the wet pitch to its advantage.
After 15 minutes of game time, Glynn found its groove of putting of pressure on Richmond Hill's defense. In the 25th minute, Gavin Swafford took a free kick from outside the box and nearly scored the games first goal.
A minute later Luke O'Connor missed a wide open first time shot that was set up perfectly for him by Jonas Coyle. As he skied the ball over the goal, Brockman told his forward to keep his chest down and ready to strike.
After a few more missed chances by the Terrors and Wildcats, it was with five minutes to go when the first game changing decision took place. Richmond Hill's James Campbell thought he had the first goal of the night with a perfect strike 25 yards out. However, the side judge ruled the ball struck Campbell's arm and obstructed the path of the ball to give him an advantage.
With just seconds to go in the first half, the Terrors would get on the board. O'Connor threw a long ball from the right side of the pitch that reached the feet of Harrison Lee. Lee took a shot with his left foot and as it deflected off a defender, it left the goalie diving the wrong direction, and going in for the critical goal.
The story will be updated in the Monday paper of The Brunswick News