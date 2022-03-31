The Glynn Academy Terrors flipped the script from last year’s historic program losses to the Brunswick High Pirates, with a 3-1 win Thursday night. This win not only kept the team undefeated, it fixed last years blemish.
The teams went toe to toe in for a majority of the first half, creating chances and causing problems for the others in midfield. However, neither team could find the right strike to put the ball into the back of the net
It wasn’t until the last minute before halftime when Glynn scored the first goal of the night. After drawing a free kick roughly 35 yards out, co-captain Jonathan Sasser floated the free kick into the box for Chandler Owens to wack his head onto the ball and in for the goal.
Showing great satisfaction in his goal, the team ran over to the corner flag to celebrate just before the half.
Coming out of the half, the teams mad adjustments and it showed withing the first five minutes of play. Glynn Academy thought they had the second goal of the night on a Gavin Swafford second bounce, but the referee deemed their was a foul that occurred while the free kick was taken.
On the other end, Brunswick moved the ball down the pitch and put in an overhead ball for JB Santos to run into the box and control it. Santos was knocked down in the process and earned his team a free kick.
Looking to tie the game atone, co-captain Oscar Cruz stepped up to take the penalty. Cruz looked at Glynn’s Durham Daniel, composed himself and then struck the ball into the top part of the goal.
