Coming off a 46-13 trouncing of Grovetown to get back to .500, Glynn Academy hosts Evans for its senior night at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak to put themselves back into the playoff picture, the Terrors (4-4, 2-2) have another tough task to deal with in Evans.
Having a leg up on their competition for the fourth and final Region 2-6A playoff spot, Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo knows how strong the Knights’ (3-4, 1-2) are.
“They have a pretty good football team,” Hidalgo said. “They are athletic, and the thing that has stood out to me is offensively they are good on the offensive line and they are big up front. It’s a pretty good offensive line, and it will be a test for us on the defensive line. For us, the defensive line has been a point to really work hard to improve. We will have to play really well up there. The quarterback in his skillset is very similar to (Grovetown’s) Amare Jones. I think they are a lot better on the offensive line, and it will be a challenge for us but hopefully, we show up and execute well and go make some football plays.”
DJ Walton, a 6-foot-3 dual-threat quarterback, is the heart of the Knights offense, putting forth roughly 200 yards combined through the air and on the ground.
“He’s a more powerful runner,” Hidalgo said comparing Walton to Jones of Grovetown. “I don’t think he is as quick, but he is a pretty good athlete. We will have our hands full with him.
“We are going to have to keep him hemmed up. He does a nice job of getting the ball downfield, they have really nice athletes on the perimeter. When you watch them their offensive line is pretty good and that’s the scary thing about them. I am a little concerned that they are going to get on us and block us. We have to play well on the defensive line and we can’t just throw on our jerseys and think we can beat them.”
Seeing a Knights offense that is going to resemble Grovetown’s with a spread offense, Coach Hidalgo expects them to attack in similar ways as they did last week.
Putting together 300 yards of offense together per game, Glynn’s defense will have its hands full with the possibilities of seeing deep balls going up to 6-foot-2 receivers in Kenneth Dorsey (275 yards and two touchdowns) and Jermichel Ambrose (222 yards and three touchdowns).
On the defensive side of the ball, Evans runs an odd stacked 3-5-3 defense that allows the defense to contain the run with eight men in the box.
“They will jump in some 4-4, but they are going to keep their guys screwed down there and play some good run defense,” Hidalgo said of Evans’ defense. “The middle linebacker is a good player, and he fits downhill and makes a lot of tackles for them. On the backend, the secondary does a good job of covering the deep balls and are pretty athletic. They do a good job on the under-coverage with the inside linebackers and the ponies getting out under those routes.”
Knowing this and how the Knights will come out, Coach Hidalgo won’t steer away from what has made Glynn Academy football yearly playoff contenders.
“We are going to come out and run the football and be physical, and that’s what we are telling our kids,” Hidalgo said. “Come out and dominate the line of scrimmage and push them around and get the ball to the tailbacks. Make the safeties and corners play the run and get the ball over their heads on play action.”