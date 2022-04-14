Having won the first game of the series, 12-4, Glynn Academy looked to grab to win the series in Hinesville, and did so with a bang, winning 16-3 Wednesday.
The Terrors (18-7, 9-5) got the game going with an RBI double by Hank Noonan to score Spence Hartman from third base for the first run of the evening.
Bradwell (5-18, 1-16) came back in the bottom of the first with two runs of its own — first on an RBI double by the second batter of the inning, and then an RBI single with two outs to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
Glynn took the lead back in the top of the third when Gus Gandy started the inning off with a bunt to third base. Tyler Devlin followed up with a single of his own to put runners on first and second. After Bradwell secured its first out on a fielder’s choice to leave runners at first and second, Tom Echols delivered an RBI single to drive in Devlin, tying the game. Trent Tankersley, appearing on the mound for Glynn, drove in Hank Noonan from third base for the go-ahead run.
Tankersley returned to the mound with a lead and in the fourth inning, the Tigers tied the game on an error by catcher Jackson Bufkin. Glynn got out of the inning, leaving the game tied at three and heading into the fifth inning.
In the fifth inning, the Terrors’ bats came to life.
Noonan hit a one-out double to the wall, with Echols and Tankersley drawing walks to load the bases up for Hugh Edgy. Edgy drew a five-pitch walk, bringing in Noonan to score and giving Glynn a 4-3 lead. Drew Coleman moved the runner’s 90 feet after an error by Bradwell’s second baseman. Leading 5-3, Bufkin redeemed himself at the plate, hitting a first-pitch single to drive in two runs.
Glynn continued its run galore with a double by Hartman, scoring Coleman to bring the lead to 8-3. Gandy hit a sacrifice fly, before Devlin stepped up to the plate for the second time in the inning. Before Devlin could put the ball in play, Glynn scored its seventh run of the inning when Hartman stole third and home. Devlin made his way around the bags during Noonan’s at-bat, scoring on an error by the catcher for the eighth and final run of the fifth for Glynn.
Holding firm on the mound, Tankersley and Aeden Beuning kept the Tigers’ offense stuck at three runs. The two pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters and allowed two earned runs in the seven innings of play.
Before Beuning had the opportunity to close the game out, the Terrors’ offense scored five runs in the top of the fifth.
Hartman singled with one out and moved to third on a double by Gandy, leaving runners of the corners for Devlin. Devlin hit an 0-1 double to the left-field wall, scoring Hartman and Gandy. Noonan singled, putting Terror runners again on the corners. After a strikeout and walk, the bases became loaded for Edgy. Before putting the ball in play, Devlin scored on a wild pitch and the other two Terrors runners moved 90 feet closer to scoring. Edgy eventually put the ball in play for a two-RBI single, giving the Terrors a 16-3 lead.
Six Terrors had multi-hit nights, as Devlin lead the way with a 4-5 night and three runs scored.
Glynn looks to complete the sweep of Bradwell at Wainwright Field on Friday at 6 p.m.