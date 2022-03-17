Quiet bats killed No. 4 Glynn Academy on Wednesday as No. 5 Richmond Hill evened the Region 2-6A series at 1-1.
The Terrors (12-2, 3-2) only managed two hits and four total baserunners at Wainwright Field, falling 10-1 against the Wildcats (11-3, 4-1).
Richmond Hill ace, and University of Georgia commit, Leighton Finley retired the first 13 Glynn Academy batters he faced before ceding way to reliever Ryan Wiebold, who promptly allowed Hank Noonan to reach first on a hard-hit ground ball that got through the left side of the infield with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
Gus Gandy followed with the Terrors’ second and final hit of the contest — a double to left that moved Noonan over to third, where he would score on Tom Echols’ ground ball in the ensuing at-bat. But the rally would only trim the deficit to 7-1, the inning ending on a line out with a runner on second.
A two-out walk in the bottom of the sixth, and a batter hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh would be the only other times the Terrors would put runners on base.
Meanwhile, after a going down in order in the top of the first, Richmond Hill got on the board in the second after loading the bases with no outs on a walk, a hit batter and an error. The first run crossed on a wild pitch, and in the same at-bat, the Wildcats lofted a sacrifice fly to left to push across another.
Following a strikeout, Richmond Hill added runs on a single and a double to extend the early advantage to 4-0.
The Wildcats went back to work in the top of the fifth when, again, they loaded the bases before recording the first out of the frame. Richmond Hill ultimately tacked on three more runs by way of a fielder’s choice, an error and a sacrifice fly.
Finley belted a two-run home run an inning later, and a two-out triple set up the Wildcats’ final run on an RBI single in the ensuing at-bat.
Unforced miscues hurt Glynn Academy with half of Richmond Hill’s runs categorized as unearned. The Terrors will look to clean up the errors in the series finale against the Wildcats scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Richmond Hill.