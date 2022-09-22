Going into the rubber match between the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors and the Brunswick High Lady Pirates, a lot was on the line between the two schools.
For Brunswick (3-14, 1-12) it was about continuing to build off momentum, something they gained when they shut down Glynn Academy in the second game of their series on Monday.
As for Glynn Academy (9-10, 5-8), it wasn’t all about claiming the City Championship for another year, but a region win to put them fourth in the standings.
Neither school started well during their at-bats with both Ava Dunham (Glynn) and Mac Rauscher (Brunswick) pitching well on the mound.
It wasn't until the top of the third when Glynn Academy brought damage against Rauscher, who had dominated them in the circle in Monday’s game.
Trinity Wise got things going for Glynn Academy with a one-out single that bounced off the glove of Brunswick’s Kiley Craig over at third base. As the ball rolled towards the foul line fencing, Wise used her wheels to get to second base.
After a fielder’s choice by Olivia Derohn, Glynn’s Mikell Thomas stepped up to the plate with two outs and Wise on third base. Thomas hit a hard RBI single past the shortstop to break the deadlock and put Glynn Academy on the board first.
Thomas made her way to second base on a wild pitch during Bella Theus’s at-bat, putting the second runner in scoring position of the inning for the Lady Terrors. Being a stellar player behind the plate for head coach Dawn Ketcham’s team, Theus delivered for her team on the ninth pitch of her at-bat, ripping a hard grounder to the outfield to score Thomas who beat the throw home for the second run of the inning.
Caught in a run-down, Theus was able to not only hold up to let Thomas score but she made her back into first with a head-first dive before an attempting diving tag was put on her.
