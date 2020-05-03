Welcome to the fifth installment of The Brunswick News collaboration series, Give Me 5, with Community Church senior pastor and religion columnist, David Yarborough.
These videos are a way to chat with some of Glynn County's finest by asking them five questions about what's going on in their world during the COVID-19 health crisis.
In this video, Yarborough chats with Glynn Academy baseball coach Trent Mongero about what he's up to and how things are going since baseball season got cut short for his guys.
Please enjoy the video and let us know what you think!
For more Give Me 5 videos:
Click here for Ep. 1 with Southeast Georgia Health System president and CEO Michael Scherneck and director of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation Krista Robitz.
Click here for Ep. 2 with PGA Tour pro and St. Simons Island resident, Zach Johnson.
Click here for Ep. 3 with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, Adam Wainwright.
Click here for Ep. 4 with local resident Scott Spence.