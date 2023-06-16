More than 180 girl scouts from Glynn, Brantley and McIntosh counties spent five days at Blythe Island Regional Park this week for the Marshes of Glynn Girl Scouts day camp. They paddled canoes around the park lake, learned archery and knife throwing, sang, played games, completed a scavenger hunt and enjoyed a picnic every day. The annual camp is held at Blythe Island in early summer, and this year’s theme, Coastal Georgia, involved a lot of coastal nature. The older scouts, from middle school and older, traveled to Sapelo Island for a day last week for a Georgia DNR program while other agencies came to the camp this week to teach the entire assembly about nature. Organizer Milann Gannaway said some activities were rained out Wednesday and Thursday, but that the scouts were enjoying good weather Friday on their closing day. Girls from rising first-graders to high school seniors are eligible for membership, and the older girls help instruct those younger than middle school age to develop leadership skills, Gannaway said. Above, Leilani Floyd appears to be pointing a knife toward the target as it points straight up in its flight during knife throwing.

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.

The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatr…