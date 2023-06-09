Golden Isles taxpayers can now direct a portion of their Georgia state income taxes to the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
The academy was approved Monday to start receiving funds through the Peach Education Tax Credit. Taxpayers can opt to designate tax money to the academy instead of the state’s general fund, with contribution limits capped according to tax filing status.
A married couple filing jointly may direct up to $2,500 annually, while a single person or head of household can contribute up to $1,000. There is also a program for corporations.
“We are excited about this new opportunity,” GICCA Foundation CEO Brian Weese said. “This program comes at no cost to individuals or corporations. They are simply redirecting their state income tax liability to the Career Academy instead of to the state’s general fund. It’s a win for anyone who wants to invest in our local workforce.”
Each school must designate a specific program for the funds and a fundraising goal. For 2023, GICCA will focus on raising $100,000 for their four new career pathways: heavy equipment operation, dental science, fire and emergency services, which includes national EMT certification, and workforce development. These four pathways were identified as high-need areas in a recently comprehensive local needs assessment performed by the school system.
“Standing up a new career pathway requires a significant investment on the part of any school district,” principal Joseph Depenhart said.
Textbooks and curriculum resources can quickly cost thousands of dollars, he said. Add in industry specific equipment and supplies, and the cost can escalate into tens of thousands of dollars.
“The support GICCA receives from the foundation though this tax credit will enable us to tackle multiple new career pathways simultaneously, helping to ensure a robust and effective workforce is ready to fill positions across Glynn County,” Depenhart said.
Those interested can contact Weese directly for assistance, or they can go to www.gfpe.org and fill out a simple form to direct funds to the Career Academy.
“Just be sure to choose the Golden Isles College + Career Academy,” Weese said. “It’s a new program, but there are already six other schools on the list.”