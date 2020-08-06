A potential fall football season was dealt a crushing blow Thursday afternoon.
The Georgia High School Association announced football scrimmages will be eliminated, though teams are to continue practices in controlled environments.
On Wednesday, GHSA executive director Robin Hines held his weekly meeting with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, but there was no decision made in the immediate aftermath.
A day later, the call came down.
Scrimmages were originally scheduled to begin Aug. 7 before being delayed by two weeks to Aug. 21 following a GHSA decision on July 20.
This story will be updated.