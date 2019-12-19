Georgia PSC OKs higher rates for Atlanta Gas Light
Georgia energy regulators gave Atlanta Gas Light (AGL) a $65 million rate increase Thursday while requiring the utility to make a series of improvements to customer service.
The state Public Service Commission (PSC) voted unanimously to reduce the $90 million rate hike AGL requested last June. Commissioners also trimmed the profit margin AGL had proposed from 10.75% to 10.25%.
“I’m pleased with what was accomplished today,” said Commissioner Chuck Eaton, chairman of the PSC’s Energy Committee, who crafted the motion the commission approved.
AGL’s first rate increase since 2010 will raise the typical residential customer’s monthly bill by 4%, or $2.54, starting next month.
AGL officials said they need the money to cover $744 million in investments the utility is making to replace old pipelines, add new transmission lines and undertake an unprecedented expansion into rural parts of Georgia.
— Capital Beat News Service