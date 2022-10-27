College football is truly like no other sport. Fans who pack stadiums and tailgate, and those who crowd around TVs every Saturday for 12 or more hours of games know that. Football skeptics — a.k.a. people who only watch the NFL — would say it’s just a worse version of what they see on Sundays. They don’t see the whole picture.
The NFL has the best football players on the plane, but it is somehow still not as fun to watch as college football. The stodgy nature of progress and innovation in the NFL has been holding it back for decades, though it is starting to come around by, shockingly, lifting what offensive and defensive innovators have been doing at the college ranks.
As entertaining as the on-the-field product is, what really makes college football superior to its NFL counterpart for so many is two things: tradition and community. While the community aspect of college football is as strong as it ever was, its traditions have taken a hit over the last 20 years.
Conference realignment has been the biggest enemy of college football traditions. Rivalry games that used to take place every year between some teams have been altered to be occasionally or not at all. The Backyard Brawl — the formerly annual showdown between bitter rivals Pitt and West Virginia — has only happened once since 2011. West Virginia moved to the Big 12 conference while Pitt eventually found its way to the ACC. The schools had played 104 times before but hadn’t played in 11 years when they met again to open the season this year.
West Virginia went to the Big 12 because the conference was looking to replace members who left for other conferences, including Texas A&M and Missouri who left for the SEC. The Aggies’ move meant their annual rivalry showdown with Texas came to an end.
Both sides have been too stubborn to schedule each other when they didn’t share a conference. Ironically, conference realignment will be bringing the rivalry back as Texas is on its way to the SEC, along with another of its rivals Oklahoma, in the next couple of years.
Tradition is the engine that fuels what makes college football special. If you mess too much with it, you risk alienating what fans love about the sport.
That brings us to the debate over the location of the annual rivalry clash between Georgia and Florida. The series’ home has been predominantly in Jacksonville with only 11 of the 100 previous meetings taking place elsewhere.
Most of those games not in Jacksonville were from very early in the rivalry. Since 1933, only two games in the rivalry have taken place somewhere other than Jacksonville. That was in 1994 and 1995 as the stadium that usually hosts the game — currently known as TIAA Bank Field — was being renovated for use by the newly minted Jacksonville Jaguars.
The two schools are under contract to play in Jacksonville through 2023. After that, they have an option that could keep the series in Jacksonville through 2025. The future is murky though because of some concerns that have been aired by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
Smart’s biggest issue with the game being in Jacksonville comes down to recruiting. Schools can’t host recruits for neutral site games, they can just leave tickets. That leaves UGA with one less home game to bring recruits to than most other schools.
While moving the series to campus seems to be Smart’s preference, the coach knows that the money the school makes from playing in Jacksonville will play a huge role in deciding the series’ future in Jacksonville.
There are also other factors that come into play when it comes to the future of the series. With Texas and Oklahoma coming into the SEC no later than 2025, how the conference will divvy up games going forward is still unknown. While we don’t think the SEC would eliminate Georgia and Florida meeting every year with however they determine the schedule when the number of teams reaches 16, you can’t completely rule it out as a possibility.
If the game were to leave Jacksonville for campus, it would be another loss for tradition. I say that as someone who grew up with the Iron Bowl and watched it go from being played at a neutral site every year to on campus.
That situation was different from the Georgia-Florida game as the stadium in Birmingham, Legion Field, was falling apart, and it wasn’t really neutral ground. Alabama played home games other than the Auburn game at the field.
Jacksonville truly is neutral ground for both schools. I realized that when I got to cover a couple of Georgia-Florida games about a decade ago. Seeing the stadium split right down the middle with Georgia fans in red and black, and Florida fans in blue and orange really is one of the best visuals in college football.
The game should stay in Jacksonville. The NCAA should work on an exemption to its rules regarding what schools can do at neutral-site games. If it’s a game played every year at the same sight, and not one of these random, neutral site games against an out-of-conference foe, then schools should be allowed to host recruits. Jacksonville should pony up enough money to make it worth it for both schools.
That is what would happen in an ideal world. Will it happen? Only time will tell.