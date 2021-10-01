The Golden Isles has always been a Mecca for creatives. Artists and innovators seem to flower and flourish here.
From the marshes to the sweeping Live Oaks to the beaches, there’s no shortage of inspiring scenes. And it’s part of the reason that the one particular collective of artists formed 40 years ago.
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild (GCA) began with Bill Hendrix, a college art professor, who encouraged a group of local artists to join together in an effort to market and sell their work.
Since that time the group has grown, now it boasts more than 20 dedicated members who conduct a number of shows throughout the year. The Guild also functions as a nonprofit organization and partner of Glynn Visual Arts Association, also a 501c3 corporation.
Like the artists themselves, the works displayed are unique and include a variety of mediums at each exhibition.
And the upcoming fall show will certainly be no exception. The group’s fall showcase will open with a reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. The historic district will prove an ideal backdrop for this particular show, says guild member Jennifer Broadus.
“The guild’s next show will be held the entire month of October at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district of Jekyll Island. Goodyear Cottage provides the perfect venue for this impressive exhibition of over 150 works of art. Formerly the winter home of the Goodyear family, this stunning neo-classic ‘cottage’ is one of less than a dozen remaining mansions on Jekyll Island built by the ‘America’s Elite’ in the late 1800s,” she said.
“Now an art gallery, and the current home of show sponsor, Jekyll Island Arts Association, Goodyear Cottage features large gracious rooms, high ceilings and generous light, perfect for showcasing a collection of original art of this show’s quality.”
The show will feature an array of oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings and fine printmaking. The subjects too will vary, Broadus notes.
“Expect to see examples of fine landscapes and seascapes, still life, florals, birds, and abstract and contemporary motifs. The variety will be impressive,” she said.
Several of the artists will be on hand to discuss their pieces. Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome. Admission to the show is free. The work will also be available for purchase.
The exhibition will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cottage is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.