Georgia Chamber of Commerce officials were encouraged and disappointed earlier this week with bills that passed on Crossover Day, the cutoff date for proposed bills to stay alive.
Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said there was good news and bad news on Crossover Day.
“The team at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce worked around the clock on a variety of bills,” he said.
He expressed disappointment that the House didn’t have a vote on sports betting. Clark said his office will continue to advocate for legislation to allow sports betting because of the impact the revenue collected by the state would have on education.
Even more disappointing, Clark said, were the legal reform bills that never gout out of the Senate, including reform designed to help the trucking industry deal with supply chain issues.
He was also disappointed the Apex legislation to allow a court to grant a protective order prohibiting the deposition of high-ranking corporate officers or government officials who lack unique, personal knowledge of any matters relevant to a lawsuit.
Another disappointment was seat belt legislation that would allow the failure to wear a safety belt or safety restraints for children as admissible evidence in civil actions. It could also be the basis for cancellation of insurance coverage.
“All those bills were gutted or didn’t pass or didn’t come up for a vote,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work on those issues but we’re going to have to have some deeper conversations about that longterm.”
The good news is legislation has crossed over to support workforce development, including improvements in literacy for young men and women in the state. Two workforce housing efforts designed to improve housing accessibility in Georgia communities also crossed over.
Other bills to cross over include a safe hospital bill designated to better protect hospital employees and an electric vehicle and mobility bill.
Clark encouraged people to contact their state representatives and senator to express their opinions on issues important to them.
“There’s still a long way to go with about three weeks left in the session,” Clark said. “We’re going to be there every day working on all these issues.”