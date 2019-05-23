The University of Georgia athletics board gathered on St. Simons Island on Thursday for Day 1 of 2 for the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors spring meetings.
J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity and other people associated with the athletic department gave reports along with an update on current, and future facilities projects made up Day 1 of the meetings. University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead was in attendance as well.
McGarity’s report called attention to several athletic team’s success in the past year, some of which are still happening. One of the current team achievements he mentioned was Georgia baseball. Head coach Scott Stricklin and his team have been hugely successful this season and are on their way to a second straight year of hosting an NCAA Regional. The team is currently 43-14 on the season and in the middle of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.
Other teams McGarity mentioned with their season currently in progress are men’s golf and the track and field squads.
He praised the Gymnastics, Equestrian, Football, Women’s Tennis, and Softball teams along with the Men’s basketball program’s highly-rated recruiting class.
Head coach Tom Crean and his staff reeled in 247Sport's ninth overall 2019 recruiting class.
Deputy Director for Operations Josh Brooks updated the progress of facility updates during Day 1 of the spring meetings. He talked about the UGA Equestrian complex that will be in Bishop, Ga., that will include meeting, sports medicine, locker rooms, and coaches offices. This project is projected to finish in Sept. 2019.
Georgia Tennis’ new grandstand construction has begun and should be completed by Feb. 2020. Finally, Brooks talked about how Georgia is currently in the midst of the schematic and conceptual design phase of the Butts-Mehre expansion and renovation project.
Day 1 also included information from Faculty Athletics Representative David Shipley, who presented the academic report. He talked about how the men’s cross country team compiled a 3.44 GPA for the Spring semester and the highest among all Georgia athletic teams.
Georgia Volleyball and Men’s Basketball programs received public recognition for having top-10 percent Academic Progress Rates (APR) nationally for their sports. Shipley also noted that 97 student-athletes received their degrees at Spring Commencement on May 10.
Today, the group will meet for Day 2 of spring meetings. On the agenda are reports from the Student Wellness Committee, the board’s student representatives and a review of the 2020 fiscal year budget. Deputy Athletic Director Matt Borman will present a fundraising update as well.