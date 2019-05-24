The University of Georgia athletics board wrapped up meetings and approved the 2020 fiscal budget on Friday afternoon after the group met for the past two days on St. Simons Island.
The fiscal year 2020 budget of $153,891,331 was approved by Georgia’s Athletic Association Board of Directors. The $153.9 million budget represents an over seven percent increase from 2019. It’s a $10.6 million increase from the 2019 budget of $143.3 million.
J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity pointed out to the Board that the 2020 budget is a 45 percent increase from just nine years ago in 2011 when the budget for the fiscal year was $84.8 million.
‘’Sustainability in college athletics is an ongoing challenge around the country,’’ McGarity said in a statement. ‘’We are very fortunate to be one of the few institutions in college athletics that stands on very solid ground.’’
Deputy Athletic Director Matt Borman gave an update on UGA’s athletic fundraising efforts as a part of McGarity’s budget presentation. One thing that Borman pointed out to the Board was the success of the Magill Society. He emphasized that the Magill Society has generated over $108 million for facilities upgrades since it started in 2015.
Those updates included a $30.2 million indoor practice facility, “The House of Payne,” named for Billy and Porter Payne. Georgia also completed a $63 million renovation to Sanford Stadium’s west end zone this past summer. Those renovations included a massive locker room, recruiting lounge, a bigger scoreboard, updated bathrooms and concession stands and an overall new look that fans can see walking into the stadium.
McGarity also announced a $500,000 donation during Friday’s meeting in addition to its $4.5 million annual donations to the University in 2020.
University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead will direct the additional $500,000 in the University of Georgia Athletic Association funds to two strategic University initiatives.
One of those incentives will be $250,000 that’ll be used to strengthen the recruiting efforts. That money will also enhance the retention and academic experiences of underrepresented, first-generation, rural, and other undeserved students.
The other $250,000 will be used to promote faculty and student engagement in the University’s emerging Innovation District near downtown Athens.