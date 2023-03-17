IOWA CITY, Iowa — Javyn Nicholson knew Georgia had to “make sure we are playing Georgia basketball” to advance to the second round.
Tenth-seeded Georgia did exactly that, eking out a 66-54 win against seventh-seeded Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The defensive-oriented Lady Bulldogs held the Seminoles to 27% shooting from the field and 28% shooting from 3-point range en route to the win.
The Georgia defense was especially effective in the second half, as FSU shot only 23% after intermission.
Friday’s game remained close until Georgia pulled away with a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs then held a comfortable lead for the rest of the game.
Florida State led for most of the first half before Georgia’s offense eventually caught some momentum. After starting the game 5-for-20, the Lady Bulldogs ended the half 9-for-15. They had a 35-30 halftime lead.
Georgia shot 40% from the field and 42% on 3-point shots and committed 17 turnovers versus 15 assists.
Guard Diamond Battles scored a team-high 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Guard/forward Audrey Warren scored 11 points, and forward Jordan Isaacs scored 10.
Friday’s win marks the third consecutive year in which Georgia advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia will face the winner of No. 2-seeded Iowa and No. 15-seeded Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday. The game time has not been released yet.
Assuming heavily favored Iowa avoids an upset later Friday, the second round will pit Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson against her alma mater.