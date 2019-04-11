The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame will host its 2019 Ambassadors Event on Saturday at the Brunswick High School Auditorium.
ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg will be the featured speaker at the event, which honors the outstanding senior student-athletes from Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, and Frederica Academy.
The Ambassadors Event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free for all local middle school and high school student-athletes, coaches and athletics administrators at the respective schools.
Eight student-athletes from each of the area’s three main schools will be recognized for their academic and athletic achievements over their respective careers, and one student-athlete from each school will be awarded scholarships by the Hall of Fame.
Greenberg, also formerly the head basketball coach at Virginia Tech, will make his appearance less than a week removed from working the men’s NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis, concluding his television and radio duties with ESPN.