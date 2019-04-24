Armed with a Glock .45 caliber handgun, Rashad Wesley walked outside of his home in the 3500 block of Johnston Street late Monday night to locate the source of his dog's nonstop barking, according to a Glynn County Police report.
Wesley would later tell police he encountered a man "trying to break in his house by the side window ... " the report stated. Wesley's girlfriend and his young daughter were inside the home, the report said.
The two men exchanged coarse language, and Wesley demanded the man leave his property or risk being shot.
Instead, Troy Rogers allegedly shouted expletives at Wesley as he rushed towards him. Wesley fired once "on the right side below the waist line," but Rogers "continued to keep coming at him," the report said. He shot a second time, "but the male subject kept coming towards him," the report said.
The third time Wesley fired, Rogers fell to ground, the report said. Wesley went back inside and asked his girlfriend to call 911. Wesley returned outside in time to see the wounded Rogers walking down the street, the report said.
City police officers later found Rogers lying on the ground about a block away near Johnston and 6th streets, according to the report. Rogers was flown by helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, where he was in stable condition.
Police said charges are unlikely against Wesley, as it appears he fired in defense of his home and those inside. Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police investigator Quinn at 912-554-7811, or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.