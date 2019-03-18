In an area like Glynn County, where homeowner’s associations and rental properties are common, having someone that can help manage your community within a community can be very beneficial.
That is exactly what GCM specializes in doing. Depending on your Association’s needs, Georgia Community Management has a plan that can help your community run more efficiently. They offer varying levels of service depending on the needs of the community from Financial Only support to Full-Service management that includes a dedicated association manager to oversee the day in day out operations of the community.
“Helping qualify the needs of the community is the first service we offer our clients, to help determine which level of service best suits their situation,” Wilkes said. “Our basic service is financial only support where we oversee accounting matters such as collecting assessments and paying vendors, tax preparation and assisting with budgeting and planning for future needs — basically overseeing all aspects of maintaining the associations books and accounts and providing the community with comprehensive financial reports each month”. GCM also assists with owner delinquency and collection services.
The full-service program offered by Georgia Community Management includes the financial package above, plus additional in-depth services. “We offer the latest technology in the industry” which provides their partners with easy on-line access to view their account, make payments, find community information and contact the management office. It allows GCM to effectively enforce covenants, rules and regulations with accuracy and efficiency.
When inspection time rolls around, Georgia Community Management rolls out in vehicles wrapped with their company logo so you know exactly who is stopped outside your home. “Most management companies use unmarked cars for inspections which can be unnerving to residents. Our wrapped vehicles not only put the neighbors at ease,” Wilkes said. “It’s also an opportunity for them to see their management dollars at work.”
When doing their property inspections, Georgia Community Management uses technology to their advantage. “We use a satellite-driven technology that drops the layout of the community into an iPad setup,” Wilkes said. “The software allows our managers to efficiently create notices of compliance issues and concerns, that include date stamped photographs”.
“Full-service partners are also going to have an experienced and dedicated account manager, who will serve as a liaison between the board and the membership, the vendor team and any other service providers such as insurers and legal counsel. The manager oversees the day-in and day-out operations of the association on behalf of the board.” They also offer support for vetting vendors, advising the association on making sound business decisions, making sure they have sufficient insurance coverage and other necessary management needs. “In a full-service partnership, we have a hand in everything that is going on in the community,” Wilkes said.
Georgia Community Management has four locations across Georgia, including a local office located in Richmond Hill. Their services cover the state of Georgia and reach into Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
“We serve a variety of clients including homeowner’s associations featuring single-family homes,” said Tara Wilkes, GCM’s Director of Business Development, “condo associations, townhome associations and mixed-use facilities — retail with residential units or other commercial units.”
Despite their size, Georgia Community Management retains the feel and personal service you would expect from a small-town business. The GCM difference is their people-friendly approach and culture of “care” that is integrated into everything they do. Their staff is friendly, knowledgeable and their technology is top notch. GCM takes pride in serving their partners and their dedicated team of professionals strive to help Associations make HOA living simple and enjoyable.
GCM is one of the few management companies in Georgia who have achieved the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) designation from CAI, is A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau and has also received the Trustdale certification.
For more information on Georgia Community Management, visit their website at www.gcmmgt.com or call 912-445-2194.